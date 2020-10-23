Mary Frances (Cannon) Hanlon
Ridgewood - Mary Frances (Cannon) Hanlon, age 82, died Wednesday October 21. Born in the Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Peter Cannon and Frances (Cannon) Cannon. She is survived by her three children: John Hanlon of Wayne, NJ, Peter and Kim (Maggi) O'Hanlon of Herndon, VA, and Adam and MaryKate (Hanlon) Hughes of Falls Church, VA; 6 grandchildren, Jake, Winnie, Patrick, and Tommy O'Hanlon and Maura and Molly Hughes; and dozens of cherished nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brothers, John Cannon, of Sleepy Hollow, NY and Andrew Cannon of McLean, VA, and sister Eileen Lyons of Bronxville, NY. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Laurence (Larry) Jerome Hanlon, and by her brother James A. Cannon. After graduating from Cathedral High School and a brief stint at an insurance company, Mary worked at IBM, where she met Larry. After marrying in 1960, the couple lived in Jackson Heights, NY before moving to Ridgewood, NJ in 1975. While raising their three children, Mary found time to volunteer in support of various causes and to play tennis. Mary also earned her Bachelor's degree from Ramapo College in May 2000. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Ridgewood for 45 years. Mary was an exceptionally caring, cheerful, energetic, and intelligent woman. She and Larry were an extraordinary couple who were loved and cherished by everyone in their immediate and uncommonly large extended families. The viewing will be held on Sunday, October 25th at Feeney Funeral Home from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 p.m. at 232 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ. Mass will be held on Monday, October 26th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 1 Passaic Street, Ridgewood, NJ. Face coverings, social distancing, and proper hand hygiene are required. If you are not feeling well or are uncomfortable gathering indoors, please stay home and participate virtually. All events will be livestreamed. We know you are with us in spirit either way. When it is safe to gather, we will come together in person to celebrate her life. Donations can be made in memory of Mary Hanlon to the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD). DPD is a nonprofit organization that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Donations can be made online at www.dpd.org/memorials
or sent to 1 Catholic Charities Way, PO Box 2539, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.