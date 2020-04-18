|
|
Mary Frances Leach
Ridgewood - Mary Frances Leach, of Ridgewood, NJ, passed away on April 9, 2020. Born July 16, 1955 in Paterson, NJ, she was the daughter of the late James Leach and Agnes (McDonough) Leach. Mary was also predeceased by her beloved sister and best friend Patricia Carta (Leach). Mary is survived by her nieces, Kelly Carta of Middletown, CT; Meghan Carta and her wife MJ of Middletown, CT; Laura Carta of Middletown, CT; Jennifer Carta Pons and her husband Ray of Berlin, CT; nephew, Michael Carta of Middletown, CT; and great-niece Ryleigh Pons of Berlin, CT, whom she treasured like they were her own children. In addition, Mary is survived by her brother-in-law Carl Carta of Middletown, CT and sister Kathleen Leach of Ridgewood, NJ. Mary also leaves behind many dear extended family members and friends whom she cherished greatly. Mary was an incredibly gifted and compassionate woman who dedicated her life to caring for others. Mary graduated from William Paterson University in 1977, attaining a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She continued her education at Seton Hall University where she attained a Master of Science in Nursing with a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner concentration. Mary spent the majority of her working career in the NICU at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, NJ. Mary had tremendous skill and passion for caring for babies in the NICU and helped many families navigate a challenging time in their newborn's life. Mary was also a Nurse Educator at St. Joe's and took a special interest in mentoring and guiding nurses who were starting a new position and role as a NICU nurse. In addition to her skill and passion for nursing, Mary also had a passion for acting and singing, and she will be fondly remembered for her fun-loving and charismatic nature. One of Mary's favorite memories was hilariously portraying one of the aunts in "Arsenic & Old Lace". She also spent many years as a member of the choir at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Ridgewood. Mary was lovingly known as a social butterfly and greatly enjoyed spending time catching up on the latest gossip with her family and friends. She had a larger than life personality and her smile and laugh could light up a room. Although Mary performed many roles, her absolute favorite one was being an aunt. She adored her four nieces and nephew and forever cherished them. She enjoyed family vacations to Disney World, taking numerous photographs, and saying "yes" when mom and dad said "no". There are no words to describe the abundance of love she had for them and in her role as "Auntie". The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the medical staff at Hackensack University Medical Center for their exceptional care. There will be a private interment at Saint Luke's Cemetery in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. A memorial mass and celebration of Mary's life will take place at a later date to honor a loving, joyful life well-lived. FeeneyFuneralHome.com