Mary (nee Asher) Friedman
Fair Lawn - Mary (nee Asher) Friedman, of Fair Lawn, NJ, formerly of Paterson, NJ passed away on Wednesday August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Devoted mother to Richard, and step-mother to Ruth Shilkret. Dear aunt and great aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Mary worked as a bookkeeper at Hersam Dye & Chemical Co. in Paterson for over 20 years and was a lifetime member of Hadassah and ORT. Funeral Services will be 1 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at King Solomon Cemetery, 550 Dwas Line Road, Clifton, NJ. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to Hadassah or ORT. Funeral arrangements by Louis suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.