|
|
Mary G. Cioffi
Oradell - Cioffi, Mary (nee) Greene age 63 a longtime resident of Oradell and a former resident of Bergenfield died Friday, November 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Cioffi. Devoted mother of Joseph and his wife Elissa, Michael and his wife Samantha, and Catherine and her fiancé Adam. Loving grandmother of Reggie. Dear daughter of Mary Greene and the late Edward. Loving sister of Eamon Greene, Kathy Severs, Eileen Corsi, and Pat Greatorex. Mary was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church. She was the past president of the Book and Needle Club, a trustee for the Friends of River Dell, and also served on the Oradell Rec Committee. Funeral service Monday 9AM from the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell then to St. Joseph's RC Church for a 10AM Mass of Christian Burial. Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday 3-8PM. In lieu of flowers donations in Mary's name to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 are appreciated by the family. Visit Mary's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com.