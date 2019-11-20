|
|
Mary G. McCormack
Oradell - Mary G. McCormack, of Oradell formerly a lifelong resident of New York City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 19, 2019 at the age of 91. Mary was born in Brooklyn and was an avid New Yorker and Brooklynite. Working for many years for AT&T in NYC, she served as an Executive Assistant and right-hand woman to the Vice President of Public Relations. When Mary wasn't working or walking around the city, she could be found traveling; in her lifetime she had visited every state except for Alaska. Family was always very important to Mary, she was the caretaker for her parents, and was very close with her devoted sister.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother-in-law John J. McMahon, and dear friend Eugene Lantry. Survived by her sister, Suzanna McMahon. Cherished aunt of Susan Gardner, Thomas McMahon, and 4 grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Friday, November 22nd from 3-7PM. A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Saturday, November 23rd at 11 AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 300 Elm Street in Oradell. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 140 Shepherd Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512.