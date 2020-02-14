|
Mary Gene Smith
Mary Genevieve Smith, nee Hayes, 90 of Waldwick NJ and Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 with her husband, children and grandchildren by her side.
Mary is survived by her husband, Gene of 68 years, Six children: Gene (Ann) of Mahwah, Dennis (Nora) of Waldwick, Rosemary (Ed Freeman) of Waldwick, Brian (Cheryl) of Florida, Madonna of Florida, Michael (Rosemary) of Montague, NJ, and sister-in-law, Marbeth Hayes of Virginia, 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mary is predeceased by her brother, Joseph Hayes, sister,Teresa and her husband Robert Jeffrey, sister, Elizabeth and her husband Jerome Scanlon.
Family and friends will be received on February 22, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 AM at St. Luke's Church, Ho-Ho-Kus NJ. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in the name of Claire Genevieve Stoll, Mary's great-granddaughter, would be appreciated. Fightcf.cff.org, Van Saun Park 2020, Team: Claire's Care Bears.
Please Visit www.basralianfuneralhome.com for full obituary.