|
|
Mary Geraldine DeHaven
Beltsville, MD - Mary Geraldine DeHaven (nee Quinn) on September 12, 2019 formerly of Beltsville, MD passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside. Beloved wife of Harry F. DeHaven. Devoted mother of Marie "Toni" Wong, Mahwah, NJ, David DeHaven (Janet) Columbia, MD, Nancy Lee Childs (Michael), Millville, DE, Brian DeHaven (Cheryl), Frederick, MD, Gregory DeHaven (Brenda), Chester, MD. She was predeceased by her daughter Mary Kathleen and sons Bruce and Daniel (Dee Dee). Loving grandmother of Daniel Jr., David Jr., Jennifer, Christopher, Nicole, Kevin, Kyle, Mark, Brent and Danielle. Predeceased by her grandson Shawn. Her tender great grandchildren Molly, Emma, Will, Scarlett, Blake, Brooks and Quinn. She is also survived by her sweet sister Dolores Nileski and her many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. She was a devoted employee of Dr. Tsunie Chanchien for 45 years and was loved and respected by her patients and fellow colleagues. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 11 AM with a Funeral Mass beginning at 11 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 17 Pompton Avenue, Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442. Interment will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2 PM at George Washington Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road, Adelphi, MD 20783. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , or Life Source Hospice Services. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.