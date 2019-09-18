Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
17 Pompton Avenue
Pompton Lakes, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
17 Pompton Avenue
Pompton Lakes, NJ
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
George Washington Cemetery
9500 Riggs Road
Adelphi, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DeHaven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Geraldine DeHaven

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Geraldine DeHaven Obituary
Mary Geraldine DeHaven

Beltsville, MD - Mary Geraldine DeHaven (nee Quinn) on September 12, 2019 formerly of Beltsville, MD passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside. Beloved wife of Harry F. DeHaven. Devoted mother of Marie "Toni" Wong, Mahwah, NJ, David DeHaven (Janet) Columbia, MD, Nancy Lee Childs (Michael), Millville, DE, Brian DeHaven (Cheryl), Frederick, MD, Gregory DeHaven (Brenda), Chester, MD. She was predeceased by her daughter Mary Kathleen and sons Bruce and Daniel (Dee Dee). Loving grandmother of Daniel Jr., David Jr., Jennifer, Christopher, Nicole, Kevin, Kyle, Mark, Brent and Danielle. Predeceased by her grandson Shawn. Her tender great grandchildren Molly, Emma, Will, Scarlett, Blake, Brooks and Quinn. She is also survived by her sweet sister Dolores Nileski and her many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. She was a devoted employee of Dr. Tsunie Chanchien for 45 years and was loved and respected by her patients and fellow colleagues. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 11 AM with a Funeral Mass beginning at 11 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 17 Pompton Avenue, Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442. Interment will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2 PM at George Washington Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road, Adelphi, MD 20783. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , or Life Source Hospice Services. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now