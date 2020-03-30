Services
More Obituaries for Mary Gilhooley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gilhooley


1923 - 2020
Mary Gilhooley Obituary
Mary Gilhooley

Woodland Park -

Mary Gilhooley (nee Sweeney), 96, of Woodland Park, passed away on March 30, 2020. Mary was born in New York City on May 11, 1923 to the late James and Beatrice (Lackington) Sweeney. Mary was the cherished mother of William "Bill" Gilhooley and his wife Lori and the beloved grandmother of Michael and Kelly Gilhooley. She was the dear sister of Joseph, Howard and Jim Sweeney and Beatrice Cancro and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her husband Joseph Gilhooley, her daughter MaryAnn, her sons Thomas, Joseph and Howard and her sister Dorothy Hodac. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Memorial donations in Mary's name may be sent to . More at www.santangelofuneral.com
