Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:45 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:15 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
12 Terrace Avenue
Rochelle Park, NJ
Rochelle Park - Mary, (nee Moody), 91, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Mary was born and raised in Hoboken and has been a resident of Rochelle Park for 57 years. Mary was a parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church in Rochelle Park.

Cherished wife of the late Alexander (1979). Loving mother of Anna LaBelle and her husband Joseph of Rochelle Park, NJ, James Grieco and his wife Maureen of Fair Lawn, NJ, Charles Grieco and his wife Denise, of Rochelle Park, NJ. Mary was the proud and cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren she called her VIP's, Joseph (fiancé Heather Ferguson) and Thomas LaBelle, Shannon, Charles Jr., Kevin and Michael Grieco. Mary is also survived by one niece, Mary Hebb, of Monroe Township. Predeceased by her brother, the late Joseph Moody.

Family will receive friends on Monday January 27, 2020 from 2 pm - 4 pm & 6pm -9 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:45 am on Tuesday January 28, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 11:15 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Paramus Veterans Home 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ, 07652

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.
