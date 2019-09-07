|
|
Mary Griffin
Waldwick - Griffin Mary, (nee O'Connor), 86, of Waldwick, formerly of Paramus, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was a member of the Paramus Senior Citizens Club #1 and a parishioner of St. Elizabeth RC Church, Wyckoff.
Cherished wife of the late Charles Griffin (2009 ). Loving mother of Patrick Hammer of Fort Lee, Kathleen Hammer and her partner Mayda of Wallington, Mary Lustberg and her husband Ron of Fair Lawn and Michael Hammer and his wife Stephanie of Belleville. Treasured grandmother of Patricia, Matthew and Michael. Dear sister of Eileen Dilworth and her husband Edward. Mary is survived by several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her 1st husband, the late Patrick Hammer.
Family will receive friends on Sunday September 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday September 9, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
