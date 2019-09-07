Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Griffin Obituary
Mary Griffin

Waldwick - Griffin Mary, (nee O'Connor), 86, of Waldwick, formerly of Paramus, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was a member of the Paramus Senior Citizens Club #1 and a parishioner of St. Elizabeth RC Church, Wyckoff.

Cherished wife of the late Charles Griffin (2009 ). Loving mother of Patrick Hammer of Fort Lee, Kathleen Hammer and her partner Mayda of Wallington, Mary Lustberg and her husband Ron of Fair Lawn and Michael Hammer and his wife Stephanie of Belleville. Treasured grandmother of Patricia, Matthew and Michael. Dear sister of Eileen Dilworth and her husband Edward. Mary is survived by several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her 1st husband, the late Patrick Hammer.

Family will receive friends on Sunday September 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday September 9, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now