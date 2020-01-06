|
|
Mary H. Forte
Ridgewood - Mary H. Forte passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Asheville, NC, she was a longtime resident of Ridgewood. Mary was an Executive Assistant for her husband Dr. Robert P. Forte, D.D.S. for many years before retiring. She was an avid reader, a gourmet cook, and travelled extensively with her husband throughout the world. Mary was a devoted friend and enjoyed spending time with her husband and family in Wilmington, Vermont. Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 26 years Robert P. Forte, D.D.S.; daughters Kara Sweet Klose, her husband James; Kimberly Sweet Bonney, her husband Scott, Allison Sweet Posternock, her husband Daniel; step-Children Jeanne Marie Dube, Robert P. Forte, John Michael Forte, D.C.M., his wife Kathy, David Christopher Forte; grandchildren: Cory, Ian, Sawyer, Joshua, Mia, Diana, Caitlin, Charlie, Vanessa, Mircea, Jake, Ben, Sophia and Will; great grandchildren Theodora, Ramona and George. Mary is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral service will be held on Saturday in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private.