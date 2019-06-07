|
Mary Hayes
Paramus - Mary Hayes (nee Molloy), 91, of Paramus, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Before retiring, Mary worked for Renal Medicine Associates in Hackensack as a office manager. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Visitation RC Church in Paramus.
Cherished wife of the late James Hayes. Beloved mother of Jim Hayes and his wife Karen of Richmond, VA, Bill Hayes and his wife Diane of Anthem, AZ, John Hayes and his wife Kathy of Allendale and Mary Hayes of Paramus. Devoted grandmother of eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Ellen Galda.
Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 North Farview Avenue, Paramus. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com