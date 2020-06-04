Mary Irene Ragan
Mary Irene Ragan, age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was a former resident of Mahwah, where she taught piano and voice lessons. Irene is survived by six children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. For more information please see https://lightenarrange ments.com/ireneragan.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.