Mary J. Brennan
Highland Mills, NY - Mary J. Brennan of Highland Mills, NY passed away March 31, 2019, at Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City, NY. She was 89 years old. Daughter of the late Andrew and Catherine Rochford O'Neill, Mary was born on August 15, 1929 in New York, NY.
Mary worked as an Administrator for a textile company, Milliken & Co., in Manhattan, NY. She was a parishioner of St. Michael's Church in Palisades Park, NJ.
Survivors include her son James Brennan and his wife Joanne of Howell, NY; her daughters, Mary Ratkowski and her husband Tad of Highland Mills, NY, Patricia Grill and her husband Glenn of Mount Pleasant, SC, Kathleen Dolberry and her husband William of Leland, NC, Margaret Introna and her husband Leonard of Pompton Plains, NJ; her brother James O'Neill and his wife Joan of Lyndhurst, NJ; sixteen grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd from 4 - 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 4th at St. Patrick's Church, 448 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY, officiated by Father Joseph Tyrrell. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Joe Raso Hospice Residence or a .
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com