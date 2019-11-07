Services
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Entombment
Following Services
Entombment at Laurel Grove Memorial Park
Totowa, NJ
Mahwah - McDonald, Mary J., age 94, of Mahwah, on Monday, November 4, 2019.

Born in Dundee, Scotland, Mary moved to the U.S in 1960 where she worked as a Machine Operator and Inspector for Wellington Synthetic Fibers, Paterson for many years. She was a proud member of the Daughters of Scotia.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Alexander McDonald (1975), Mary is survived by her daughters, Joan Fontanazza (Joseph) of North Haledon and Mary Shannon (Carmen Pagano) of Hawthorne, and her son Alexander (Claire) of Dundee, Scotland. She will be sadly missed by her two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

The funeral will be departing at 10:30 am on Monday, November 11, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne 07506 for an Entombment at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00pm and again on Monday from 10:00 - 10:30am.
