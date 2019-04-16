Services
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
(201) 438-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Murphy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary J. Murphy Obituary
Mary J. Murphy

Wood-Ridge - Murphy, Mary J. (nee Shendan) "Maureen" 87 of Wood-Ridge on 4/14/19. Beloved wife of the late Donald (1992). Loving mother to Kathleen (Thomas) Byrne, Kevin (Lisa) Murphy, Maureen Cuomo, Patricia (James) Riepe, Dawn (Joseph) Gareffa and James (Robyn) Murphy. Caring grandmother of Alyson, Thomas Byrne, Rebecca Murphy, Bartholomew, Donald, Jessica Cuomo, Anthony, Ashley Gareffa and Riley Murphy. Before retiring in 1999 Mary was a Bank Teller for Bank of America in Lodi. Member of the Wood-Ridge 60 Plus Club and parishioner of Assumption R.C. Ch. Wood-Ridge. Funeral Wed. 9am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass 9:30 Assumption R.C. Ch. Vis: Tues. 4-8pm. Donations to St. Jude's Hospital 101 E Valencia Mesa Dr. Fullerton, CA 92835 would be appreciated.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now