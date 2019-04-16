|
Mary J. Murphy
Wood-Ridge - Murphy, Mary J. (nee Shendan) "Maureen" 87 of Wood-Ridge on 4/14/19. Beloved wife of the late Donald (1992). Loving mother to Kathleen (Thomas) Byrne, Kevin (Lisa) Murphy, Maureen Cuomo, Patricia (James) Riepe, Dawn (Joseph) Gareffa and James (Robyn) Murphy. Caring grandmother of Alyson, Thomas Byrne, Rebecca Murphy, Bartholomew, Donald, Jessica Cuomo, Anthony, Ashley Gareffa and Riley Murphy. Before retiring in 1999 Mary was a Bank Teller for Bank of America in Lodi. Member of the Wood-Ridge 60 Plus Club and parishioner of Assumption R.C. Ch. Wood-Ridge. Funeral Wed. 9am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass 9:30 Assumption R.C. Ch. Vis: Tues. 4-8pm. Donations to St. Jude's Hospital 101 E Valencia Mesa Dr. Fullerton, CA 92835 would be appreciated.