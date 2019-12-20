|
Mary Jane Darragh
Little Egg Harbor - Darragh, Mary Jane (nee Callahan), daughter of the late Helen and Walter Callahan, beloved wife of the late John Darragh, mother of Susan Darragh Bouliga, Jacqueline Darragh and John Darragh Jr., grandmother of Panagia and Daniel Bouliga, mother-in-law of Daniel Giordano, passed away in her sleep at Seacrest Village in Little Egg Harbor, NJ on December 18, 2019. Mary Jane was born in Newark NJ, resided in Belleville, Moonachie and in Galloway Township near the ocean she loved. She was a devoted fan of the Rutgers University Scarlet Knights football team. Services will be held at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ, on Sunday, December 21 from 1-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 1600 Route 22 East, Union NJ 07083. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.