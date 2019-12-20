Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Darragh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Darragh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Darragh Obituary
Mary Jane Darragh

Little Egg Harbor - Darragh, Mary Jane (nee Callahan), daughter of the late Helen and Walter Callahan, beloved wife of the late John Darragh, mother of Susan Darragh Bouliga, Jacqueline Darragh and John Darragh Jr., grandmother of Panagia and Daniel Bouliga, mother-in-law of Daniel Giordano, passed away in her sleep at Seacrest Village in Little Egg Harbor, NJ on December 18, 2019. Mary Jane was born in Newark NJ, resided in Belleville, Moonachie and in Galloway Township near the ocean she loved. She was a devoted fan of the Rutgers University Scarlet Knights football team. Services will be held at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ, on Sunday, December 21 from 1-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 1600 Route 22 East, Union NJ 07083. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -