Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis RC Church
114 Mount Vernon Street
Ridgefield Park, NJ
View Map
Ridgefield Park - Mary Jane Haines (nee Buckley), of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Mary was a waitress at the Tom Sawyer Diner in Paramus. Devoted daughter of the late Agnes (nee Lavery) and Joseph Buckley. Beloved wife of the late Robert Haines. Loving mother of Dona and her husband Daniel Kolvik, Bob Haines and his wife Joanne, and Michael Haines. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Brianne, Dakota, Blaize, and Tyler. Adored great grandmother of Alaina and Easton. Dearest sister of Joseph Buckley and Agnes Steffens. The Funeral Mass will be offered 9:30am on Saturday, November 16th at St. Francis RC Church, 114 Mount Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park. Vorheesingwersen.com
