Mary Jane Olden
Rochelle Park - Mary Jane, (nee York), 91, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Loving mother of Mary Jane (Michael) Marraffini of Middletown, DE, and Dennis Olden of Paramus. Treasured grandmother of Sean Marraffini and Maura (Lon) Fluman.
Services are private and entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Memorial contributions in Mary Jane's memory may be made to Mass cards and/or donations to NAMI New Jersey 1562 130 N, Brunswick, NJ 08902-3090
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.