Mary Jane Olden
Rochelle Park - Mary Jane, (nee York), 91, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Loving mother of Mary Jane (Michael) Marraffini of Middletown, DE, and Dennis Olden of Paramus. Treasured grandmother of Sean Marraffini and Maura (Lon) Fluman.

Services are private and entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Memorial contributions in Mary Jane's memory may be made to Mass cards and/or donations to NAMI New Jersey 1562 130 N, Brunswick, NJ 08902-3090

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
