Mary Jane "Joan" Visco
Wanaque - Joan Visco (nee: Harrison) 92, of Wanaque, formerly of Ridgewood, peacefully passed away at home on January 18, 2020. She is predeceased by husband Gus Athas and husband John Visco. Joan is survived by her dear children, son Gus Michael Athas and his wife Jane, son James Jay Athas, her son John Visco and his wife Susan, and her daughter JoAnn Kunitz and her husband David. Joan was the beloved MeMe to her grandchildren, Christopher, Shannon, David, John Thomas, Courtney, Suzanne, and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Brynley, and Arianna. In her leisure, Joan enjoyed RV Traveling, Majong, art, wood carving and watching sports. She delighted in coaching cheerleading and volunteering at Kurth Cottage. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 pm at Feeney Funeral Home 232 Franklin Ave. Ridgewood. Funeral service will be on Thursday at 10 am at Feeney Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Valleau Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joan's name to Habitat for Humanity habitat.org/donate. FeeneyFuneralHome.com