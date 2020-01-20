Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Ave.
Ridgewood, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Ave.
Ridgewood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Visco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane "Joan" Visco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane "Joan" Visco Obituary
Mary Jane "Joan" Visco

Wanaque - Joan Visco (nee: Harrison) 92, of Wanaque, formerly of Ridgewood, peacefully passed away at home on January 18, 2020. She is predeceased by husband Gus Athas and husband John Visco. Joan is survived by her dear children, son Gus Michael Athas and his wife Jane, son James Jay Athas, her son John Visco and his wife Susan, and her daughter JoAnn Kunitz and her husband David. Joan was the beloved MeMe to her grandchildren, Christopher, Shannon, David, John Thomas, Courtney, Suzanne, and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Brynley, and Arianna. In her leisure, Joan enjoyed RV Traveling, Majong, art, wood carving and watching sports. She delighted in coaching cheerleading and volunteering at Kurth Cottage. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 pm at Feeney Funeral Home 232 Franklin Ave. Ridgewood. Funeral service will be on Thursday at 10 am at Feeney Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Valleau Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joan's name to Habitat for Humanity habitat.org/donate. FeeneyFuneralHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -