Mary Janet Doyle



Yardley - Mary Janet Doyle of Yardley, died peacefully on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne. She was 82.



Born in Jersey City, New Jersey she was the beloved wife of 63 years to Edward J. Doyle, Sr., devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Jeanette Meatto Christodora, sister of the late Mollie Sacchi, and the late Joseph Christodora.



Mary Janet was a graduate of Teaneck High School, class of 1953. She worked for over 16 years as office manager for National Products Company in Englewood, NJ. Mary Janet and her husband Edward were parishioners of St. Cecelia's Parish for many years in Englewood, having lived in Yardley for the past 20 years.



Mary Janet was a doting grandmother to her precious grandchildren. Rebecca and Ryan Doyle. Family was first and foremost; having all of them together around a table to enjoy her cooking brought a smile to her face. She enjoyed reading and spending time walking through the malls.



In addition to her beloved husband, Mary Janet is survived by her 2 sons; Edward J. Doyle Jr. and his wife Connie of Langhorne and John E. Doyle of Yardley; her 2 dear grandchildren, Rebecca A. and Ryan E. Doyle; her sister, Gloria Miele and her husband Joseph Sr. of Closter, NJ; and her brother-in-law, Ernie Sacchi of NC, and her two nieces; Jeanette Yacovelli of NC, and Liza Miele of NJ, and her two nephews Ernie Sacchi Jr., and Joey Miele of NJ.



Services and Interment were held privately on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.









