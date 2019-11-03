|
|
Mary Jo Kearney
Fair Lawn - Mary Jo Kearney, age 86, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, November 1, 2019. Born and raised in Mount Pleasant, PA, she was a resident of Radburn for 56 years, where she and her husband Tom raised their family.
A devoted mother and wife, she took great pleasure in creating a warm and comforting home, complete with delicious meals, homemade cookies and a menagerie of animals to rival a small petting zoo. Every other Wednesday was bridge night, where Mary Jo and friends would gather for cards and conversation, a tradition that lasted for nearly 50 years. She loved animals, cooking, baking, decorating, antiquing and watching Notre Dame football. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family, which included hosting most holidays and presiding over the annual Cape Cod vacation with the entire Kearney clan. Mary Jo and her husband Tom enjoyed 71 years together, having met at a high school Christmas dance as sophomores. There are no words to truly describe how much Mary Jo will be missed.
Beloved wife of Thomas J. Kearney Sr. Loving and devoted mother of Kristen Kearney, Laurie Nash and her late husband Terry, Karen Kearney and husband Duncan MacRae and the late Thomas J. Kearney Jr. Cherished grandmother of Mike and wife Kerriann, Ryan and wife Alyssa, Keleigh, Joe, Kearney, Colin and Kasey. Dear great grandmother of Mikey, Hailey, Tommy and Maverick.
The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. A Funeral Mass is planned for Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Anne RC Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. Interment will follow at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Fair Lawn.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Jo may be made to Valley Hospice, 223 N Van Dien, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 or Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, New Jersey 07068. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.