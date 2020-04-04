|
|
Mary Joan Muench
Wayne - MUENCH, Mary Joan (nee Thoma), known as Joan to all who knew and loved her, passed away peacefully at age 87 on April 2, 2020. Joan was born in Paterson on October 2, 1932 to Andrew and Mary (Tinger) Thoma. Joan grew up in Mount Vernon NY, before moving to New Jersey. Joan called North Haledon her home for more than 40 years and in many ways considered it her home even after she moved to Wayne 10 years ago. She was a bookkeeper working for Curtis Wright until she left to raise her family. She later continued her career as a bookkeeper for various companies.
Mary was a former parishioner of St. Paul's RC Church of Prospect Park, NJ. She loved watching her children and grandchildren play their various sports, her beloved Yankees and was an avid fan, enjoyed reading and her trips to the Casino, especially Empire in her last years.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Edward Francis Burke in 1964 and Thomas Muench in 2007. Beloved mother of Andrew (Drew) Burke and his wife Eileen of North Haledon, Jamie Hintzen and her husband Wayne of Hamburg, Kerry Burke and his wife Mary of Wayne, Jody Burke of South Burlington, Vermont, Thomas Muench and his wife Gouri of Wayne and the late Karen DeAngelis. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, who fondly called her Gigi or Grandma Joan.
Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family. Any future services will be posted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Joan Muench's memory to St. Jude's Research Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact the funeral home 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com