Mary Jones
Hackensack - Mary Jones of Hackensack on August 26, 2019. Sister of Dorothy Jones, George Jones, and Lucy Rudd. Grandmother of Mary Jones, and Nathaniel J. Jones. Predeceased by her son Rickey Jones, brother Harry Jones. Funeral Services Tuesday September 3, 11 am at Mt. Oliver Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 9-11 am Tuesday at the church. Interment Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.