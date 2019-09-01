Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
260 Central Avenue
Hackensack, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
260 Central Avenue
Hackensack, NJ
Hackensack - Mary Jones of Hackensack on August 26, 2019. Sister of Dorothy Jones, George Jones, and Lucy Rudd. Grandmother of Mary Jones, and Nathaniel J. Jones. Predeceased by her son Rickey Jones, brother Harry Jones. Funeral Services Tuesday September 3, 11 am at Mt. Oliver Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 9-11 am Tuesday at the church. Interment Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.
