Mary Josephine Beirne
Twp.of Washington - Beirne, Mary Josephine (nee Higgins), 86, formerly of Township of Washington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 7, 2020. Born in Ballyhaunis, County Mayo, Ireland, and known by family and friends as both Mary and Jo, she sailed on her sixteenth birthday with her sister Muriel to New York City. Jo worked at Newsweek, volunteered with the USO, and socialized by attending Irish dances. She met the love of her life, Michael, who also emigrated from Ireland, at one of these dances. They married upon his return from Korea where he proudly served their new country. Residing in the Bronx and as parishioners of St. John's, they raised five children. The family moved to Township of Washington, NJ in 1972 and attended Our Lady of Good Counsel church. Jo worked at Macy's (formerly A&S) at Paramus Park. As members of the Bergen Irish, Jo and Michael continued to attend Irish dances. They enjoyed several organized trips abroad. An avid walker, Jo was a long term member of the local Seniors Group and enjoyed line dancing, attending daily mass, and having coffee with the ladies. Beloved wife of the late Michael (2003), devoted mother of Michael (Lola), James, John (Susan), Mary Schouten (Dan), and Tommy, cherished grandmother of ten, great grandmother to three with three on the way, and loving sister of Muriel Sweeney, Jo will be missed by her many beloved relatives and friends. A wake will be held at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9. Funeral mass will be at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 668 Ridgewood Road, Township of Washington, NJ on Thursday, March 12 at 10 am with interment at Ascension Cemetery, 650 Saddle River Road, Airmont, NY.
