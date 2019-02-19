|
|
Mary Joy Sestanovich
Pinehurst - Mary Joy Sestanovich, 89, a long time resident of Cresskill, NJ, now Pinehurst, NC, passed away Friday, February 15th in the company of her loving family. Her death was as graceful as her life. Beloved wife of John A. Sestanovich, her college sweetheart. Devoted mother of John J. and his wife Susan of Conway, SC,; Rita Smith and her husband James of Pinehurst, NC; and Steven of Pinehurst, NC. Esteemed grandmother and MaMa of Lindsay Wilson, husband Bryan, and Tara Sestanovich; and Andrew, Will, and Margaret Smith. Beloved great - grandmother of Marlo and Hugo Wilson. Online condolences may be made at www.BolesFuneralHome.com and http://m.bolesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/wall?obituaryId=4171481