Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Paramus - Mary Julaine, (nee Matthews), 96, of Paramus, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Before retiring, Mary worked for John M. Carney Inc., Paramus as a bookkeeper. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, Paramus.

Cherished wife of the late John M. Carney (2006). Loving mother of Michael Carney of Mahwah, Jack Carney and his wife Ana of Paramus and David Carney of Paramus. Treasured grandmother of Julaine Carney.

All services are private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 S. Farview Ave Paramus, NJ .

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
