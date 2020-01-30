|
|
Mary Juliana Grillo (nee Mendrala)
Pensacola - Mary Juliana Grillo (nee Mendrala), age 102, died on January 28, 2020 in Pensacola, FL where she lived since 2015. Raised in Manhattan and Bronx, NY, Mary graduated from Morris High School and business school. She formerly lived in Demarest, NJ, moved to Gulf Breeze, FL in 1981 and to Glassboro in 2005. She was employed as a bookkeeper and office manager at JF Rose, and a department head in men's furnishings for B. Altman and Co. A faithful Catholic, Mary was active in her church communities serving as a Confraternity Member, Eucharistic Minister, Bible study leader and choir member, where she graced parishioners with her beautiful soprano voice.
Predeceased by her husband Salvatore J. Grillo and daughter Andrea A. Bernhardt. Survived by her children Mary McCrary, Theresa (Peter) Laird, Arthur (Sherry) Grillo, Barbara (Frank) Angelos, 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Friends may greet the family on Monday, February 3, from 9:30-10:45am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 500 Greentree Rd, Glassboro. Funeral Mass 11am. Interment will be the following day at 12 noon in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. Memories may be shared at
http://www.kelleyfhpitman.com.