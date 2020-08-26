1/
Mary (Lynch) Kalinowski
Mary Kalinowski (nee Lynch)

Jersey City - Mary Kalinowski (nee Lynch) 96, of Toms River formerly of Jersey City passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born in Jersey City to the late Thomas and Margaret Lynch. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Kalinowski. Devoted mother of Margaret Jengo and her husband Richard and Robert Kalinowski and his wife Christine. Dear sister of Ann Breen, Margaret Dillon and the late Catherine, Thomas and Joseph Lynch. Loving grandmother of Jillian Cristofol and her husband Richard, Allyson Berube and her husband Ryan, Jeffrey Jengo and his wife Alison, William Kalinowski and Cayla Kalinowski. Cherished great grandmother of Aubrey, Carly, Dylan, Skylar, Colton, Jaxon, Lyanna and the late Ayden. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, August 29th at 9:30 AM. Interment following at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown. Visitation Saturday 8 - 9 AM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hackensack Newborn Intensive Care c/o Hackensack University Medical Center 30 Prospect Ave. Hackensack, NJ 07601 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
