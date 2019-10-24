Resources
More Obituaries for Mary-Katherine Costanzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary-Katherine "Kathy" Costanzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary-Katherine "Kathy" Costanzo Obituary
Mary-Katherine "Kathy" Costanzo

Beloved wife of 42 years to Robert Costanzo was called to her eternal resting place on October 23, 2019 after a long illness.

She is survived by her mother, Margaret Lillian Kmeck of Lexington. Her dad, Nicholas Kmeck preceded her in death in 2013. Kathy was born on October 29 in Jersey City, New Jersey. She taught school for 20 years in Teaneck, New Jersey. Kathy will be sorely missed by her caregiver and dear friend, Ashley Johnson.

Because of Kathy's love of animals, especially cats, the family requests any donations to go to The Lexington Humane Society.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary-Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.