Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
Funeral
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony's R.C. Church
276 Diamond Bridge Avenue
Hawthorne, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Madonna Cemetery
Fort Lee, NJ
Leonia - DiGiacomo (nee Murphy), Mary Katherine (Kitty), age 95, of North Haledon, formerly of Leonia and Dumont, passed away at home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph G. DiGiacomo (1981), she is survived by her loving children, son Joseph DiGiacomo and his wife Anna-Marja, daughter Mary Doreen DiGiacomo, and daughter and son-in-law Patricia and Robert Bernabeo; her dear sister, Anna Murphy; her cherished grandchildren, Denise and her husband Peter Blasevick, Jessica and her husband Christopher Brown, Thomas Bernabeo and Michelle Bernabeo; and her treasured great-grandchildren, Brennan McVey, and Jake, Eryn and Cate Brown. Kitty was predeceased by her dear granddaughter Danielle DiGiacomo, and her dear brothers, Francis Murphy and James Murphy. She is also survived by a loved extended family including sisters-in-law Rosalie Tarry and Ann Murphy, and many nieces and nephews and their families. Kitty spent many happy seasons at her second home in Stuart, FL. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne and St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Stuart. Before retiring, Kitty worked at Ansco Film, Hallmark, and Abraham and Straus. Kitty lived her life always thinking of others. Funeral will depart at 9:00 am on Monday, May 20, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave, Hawthorne, for a 9:30am funeral Mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 276 Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 - 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (www.browningforshay.com)
