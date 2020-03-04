|
Mary Kaul
Mary Kaul, formerly of Bogota, NJ and Coral Springs, FL, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Monday February 17, 2020 at the age of 86.
Prior to retirement she had a lengthy career as an executive secretary and was a parishioner at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Coral Springs, FL. She was a devoted mother and had a special bond with the many dogs blessed to live with her throughout her life.
She was predeceased by her parents John and Sophia Kaul, sister Janet Stevens, and niece Lori Hill.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law JoAnn and Saul Gurdus, her beloved grandchildren Sam, Sophie, and Harry, and her niece SueEllen Haskell and nephews William and John Stevens.
Private services were held at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, NY.