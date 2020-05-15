Mary (Marie) Keegan
Mary (Marie) Keegan, 1944-2020. On Sunday, May 10 our beloved Marie (nee McCaul) Keegan, 75, of Dumont, NJ, passed away peacefully at home after her battle with cancer. Marie was born on August 6, 1944 in Belturbet, County Cavan, Ireland to Francis and Annie (nee Leddy) McCaul. She immigrated to the United States in 1967 and embraced America with all of her heart, while retaining her deep love of Ireland and all things, and people, Irish. Marie left her mark on so many and is remembered for her openness, her kindness, her friendship, her enthusiasm for a party, her passion for cooking and entertaining, and her love of family and friends. She especially relished spoiling her four grandchildren and being the President of the Airgead Mor investment club. Before retiring in 2018, Marie and her husband spent over 25 years building Finlay Floors, a leading wood flooring company in Bergen County. Marie leaves behind her husband of 45 years, John Keegan, daughters Siobhan Keegan and Sinead Keegan; sons-in-law Neil Natale and Brian Foley; grandchildren Maeve, Claire, Aoibhinn, and Eoin; brother Francie McCaul and brother and sister-in-law Noel and Geraldine McCaul; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Brian and Celia Keegan, Kevin and Geraldine Keegan, Margaret Keegan; and her adored nieces, nephews, Godchildren, cousins and dear friends, many of whom were like sisters to her.
We are sorry we could not greet you at the wake and funeral Marie deserved. We plan to celebrate a Mass and tribute to her life at a future date. In the meantime, we'd like to suggest a donation made in Marie's memory to the charity of your choice. We can recommend a few that have special meaning to our family:
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Center for Food Action, Englewood, NJ and Mercy Center, Bronx, NY. Arrangements by McCorry Brothers, Cliffside Park, NJ, send condolence @www.mccorrybrothers.com. Marie's granddaughter Maeve, age 10, wrote this poem:
MomMom
Is like a pine tree
Through all the storms
In the same position
That warms everyone's day
Through her storms
And other people's storms
She always cares over and through!
Mary (Marie) Keegan, 1944-2020. On Sunday, May 10 our beloved Marie (nee McCaul) Keegan, 75, of Dumont, NJ, passed away peacefully at home after her battle with cancer. Marie was born on August 6, 1944 in Belturbet, County Cavan, Ireland to Francis and Annie (nee Leddy) McCaul. She immigrated to the United States in 1967 and embraced America with all of her heart, while retaining her deep love of Ireland and all things, and people, Irish. Marie left her mark on so many and is remembered for her openness, her kindness, her friendship, her enthusiasm for a party, her passion for cooking and entertaining, and her love of family and friends. She especially relished spoiling her four grandchildren and being the President of the Airgead Mor investment club. Before retiring in 2018, Marie and her husband spent over 25 years building Finlay Floors, a leading wood flooring company in Bergen County. Marie leaves behind her husband of 45 years, John Keegan, daughters Siobhan Keegan and Sinead Keegan; sons-in-law Neil Natale and Brian Foley; grandchildren Maeve, Claire, Aoibhinn, and Eoin; brother Francie McCaul and brother and sister-in-law Noel and Geraldine McCaul; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Brian and Celia Keegan, Kevin and Geraldine Keegan, Margaret Keegan; and her adored nieces, nephews, Godchildren, cousins and dear friends, many of whom were like sisters to her.
We are sorry we could not greet you at the wake and funeral Marie deserved. We plan to celebrate a Mass and tribute to her life at a future date. In the meantime, we'd like to suggest a donation made in Marie's memory to the charity of your choice. We can recommend a few that have special meaning to our family:
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Center for Food Action, Englewood, NJ and Mercy Center, Bronx, NY. Arrangements by McCorry Brothers, Cliffside Park, NJ, send condolence @www.mccorrybrothers.com. Marie's granddaughter Maeve, age 10, wrote this poem:
MomMom
Is like a pine tree
Through all the storms
In the same position
That warms everyone's day
Through her storms
And other people's storms
She always cares over and through!
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 15 to May 17, 2020.