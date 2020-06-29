Mary Klesh
North Bergen - Mary Klesh, age 85, of North Bergen, NJ, passed away on June 25, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Mary was born in Vineland, NJ to Fred Lonzetta and Grace (Lederle) Lonzetta. Mary is survived by her sister Joyce Deola, husband Joseph Klesh, son Kevin Klesh, daughter-in-law Amber Hunsinger, and grandson Ian Klesh. Mary grew up in Vineland, graduating from Vineland High School in 1953. After high school, she took business and bookkeeping classes at Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware. She later moved to Hazleton, Pennsylvania where she met her future husband Joseph Klesh at a YWCA dance, and they married in 1964 at St. Mary's Church in Hazleton. Afterward, they moved to Pennsauken, NJ and later North Bergen, NJ. Mary worked for several years as a bookkeeper and administrative assistant in the corporate offices of the Western Union Telegraph Company, both in Philadelphia and New York City. Mary was a dedicated mother and homemaker who loved her family, cared for animals, and was known for her sense of humor, intellect, and always thinking of others. She always remembered everyone's birthdays and anniversaries. Mary enjoyed playing Scrabble and Bingo, watching Jeopardy, making crafts, and reading prolifically. She enjoyed her time over the years at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairview, New Jersey participating in Bible Study, Women's Workshop, and other church events. She will be greatly missed. Mass will be celebrated at Trinity Lutheran Church at 12:30 pm on Thursday July 2, 2020. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church 295 Hudson Place, Fairview, NJ 07022, or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) at www.aspca.org.
North Bergen - Mary Klesh, age 85, of North Bergen, NJ, passed away on June 25, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Mary was born in Vineland, NJ to Fred Lonzetta and Grace (Lederle) Lonzetta. Mary is survived by her sister Joyce Deola, husband Joseph Klesh, son Kevin Klesh, daughter-in-law Amber Hunsinger, and grandson Ian Klesh. Mary grew up in Vineland, graduating from Vineland High School in 1953. After high school, she took business and bookkeeping classes at Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware. She later moved to Hazleton, Pennsylvania where she met her future husband Joseph Klesh at a YWCA dance, and they married in 1964 at St. Mary's Church in Hazleton. Afterward, they moved to Pennsauken, NJ and later North Bergen, NJ. Mary worked for several years as a bookkeeper and administrative assistant in the corporate offices of the Western Union Telegraph Company, both in Philadelphia and New York City. Mary was a dedicated mother and homemaker who loved her family, cared for animals, and was known for her sense of humor, intellect, and always thinking of others. She always remembered everyone's birthdays and anniversaries. Mary enjoyed playing Scrabble and Bingo, watching Jeopardy, making crafts, and reading prolifically. She enjoyed her time over the years at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairview, New Jersey participating in Bible Study, Women's Workshop, and other church events. She will be greatly missed. Mass will be celebrated at Trinity Lutheran Church at 12:30 pm on Thursday July 2, 2020. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church 295 Hudson Place, Fairview, NJ 07022, or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) at www.aspca.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.