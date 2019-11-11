|
|
Mary Kohler
Clifton - Mary Kohler, 98 of Clifton, passed away on November 9, 2019. Born in Jermyn, PA, she was a lifelong resident of Clifton. Mary, a homemaker, was a parishioner of Assumption of the Holy Virgin Orthodox Church, Clifton. Beloved wife of the late Peter Kohler, who passed away in 2009. Devoted mother of Dr. Peter Kohler and his wife Mera of Traverse City, MI, and the late Kevin Kohler who passed away a year ago. Loving grandmother of Hallie and Tess. Dear sister of Tillie Seyka. Funeral Saturday 10 AM at Assumption of the Holy Virgin Orthodox Church, 35 Orange Ave., Clifton, kindly meet at the church. Visiting Friday 4-8 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, Parastas at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the church in memory of Mary, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com