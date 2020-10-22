Mary (Maureen) Kostka



Mary (Maureen) Kostka (nee Fitzgerald), entered into eternal life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Born on Heir Island, Ireland, County Cork, she came to the U.S. and settled first in Englewood, NJ marrying the love of her life, Edward V. Kostka in 1962. He predeceased her in November 2016. A faithful parishioner of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont, Maureen was a lector and volunteered as a catechist. She was the devoted mother of Edward A., Kevin, John and his wife Suzanne, and Tracy Ann, loving grandmother to Lexi, Edward and his wife Joy, Ashley Bussian and her husband Tom, Jimmy, Michelle, Eric, and Mia, and her great grandchildren, Kyra, Katie, Edward and Melody. Maureen is survived by her brothers in Ireland, John and his wife Bridie, and Francis and his wife Sheila. Maureen also leaves behind her sister and her best friend, Bridget Martin and her husband Francis of Dumont, NJ, and many nieces and nephews. She was a loyal and loving friend to all she knew and will be missed by many.



The family invites friends and relatives to attend the celebration of her Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 24 at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make donations in Maureen's name to the St. Mary's Elevator Fund. Arrangements by Frech-McKnight Funeral Home.









