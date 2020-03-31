|
Mary Kyryakos
Paramus - Mary Kyryakos (nee Shahraban), 90, of Paramus, formerly of Hackensack, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was a member of Assyrian Orthodox Church of the Virgin Mary, Paramus.
Cherished wife of the late Shoukri Kyryakos. Loving mother of, Rosine Barone, Katia Kyryakos, Jacqueline Amorelli and her husband Salvatore, Silva Bonvicino and her husband Paul, Aida Heckelmann and her husband Michael and Rita Poggi her husband Jeffrey. Treasured grandmother of Tania, Chuck, John, George, Christina, Nicole, Mary, Jennifer, Michelle, Kelly, Laura and great-grandchild, Pierre, Elias and Charlotte Marine. Dear sister of Albera Shahraban.
All services are private and entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 S. Farview Avenue Paramus, NJ 07652.
