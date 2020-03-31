Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kyryakos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kyryakos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Kyryakos Obituary
Mary Kyryakos

Paramus - Mary Kyryakos (nee Shahraban), 90, of Paramus, formerly of Hackensack, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was a member of Assyrian Orthodox Church of the Virgin Mary, Paramus.

Cherished wife of the late Shoukri Kyryakos. Loving mother of, Rosine Barone, Katia Kyryakos, Jacqueline Amorelli and her husband Salvatore, Silva Bonvicino and her husband Paul, Aida Heckelmann and her husband Michael and Rita Poggi her husband Jeffrey. Treasured grandmother of Tania, Chuck, John, George, Christina, Nicole, Mary, Jennifer, Michelle, Kelly, Laura and great-grandchild, Pierre, Elias and Charlotte Marine. Dear sister of Albera Shahraban.

All services are private and entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 S. Farview Avenue Paramus, NJ 07652.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -