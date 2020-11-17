1/1
Mary L. Eleby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L. Eleby, "Sparkey", age 73, of Paterson, departed this life on November 9, 2020.

She was employed as a home health aide, but her true passion was her daycare center "Blessed Hands" where she cared for children of all ages. She attended Christ Temple Baptist Church- Paterson , and was a member of the Senior Usher Board and Golden Hearts Ministry. She was also a member of the International Masons & Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin , and leaves precious memories to her sisters; Audrey, Kathy, Sylvia, and Meredith, and brother; Lloyd. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service Friday November 20th 11AM at the Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home, 256 Rosa Parks Blvd, Paterson. Visitation 9-11AM

braggfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
11:00 AM
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
256 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Paterson, NJ 07501
(973) 278-6330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved