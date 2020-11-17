Mary L. Eleby, "Sparkey", age 73, of Paterson, departed this life on November 9, 2020.She was employed as a home health aide, but her true passion was her daycare center "Blessed Hands" where she cared for children of all ages. She attended Christ Temple Baptist Church- Paterson , and was a member of the Senior Usher Board and Golden Hearts Ministry. She was also a member of the International Masons & Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin , and leaves precious memories to her sisters; Audrey, Kathy, Sylvia, and Meredith, and brother; Lloyd. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Service Friday November 20th 11AM at the Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home, 256 Rosa Parks Blvd, Paterson. Visitation 9-11AM