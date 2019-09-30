Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McManus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. McManus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. McManus Obituary
Mary L. McManus

Park Ridge - Mary L. McManus (nee Chandler) 92, of Park Ridge, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born in Hempstead Gardens, NY to the late Walter and Magdaline Chandler. Before retiring, Mary was an administrative assistant for Lehn & Fink in Montvale, NJ. Beloved wife of the late George P. McManus. Loving sister of the late Walter Chandler Jr. Devoted mother of Russell McManus (wife Ann) and Kathleen Mack (husband Robert). Loving Grandmother of Melissa Bourke, Amanda Courtemanche, Heather Taoultsides, Erin Graves, Sean Mack and Connor Mack. Great grandmother of Sydney Courtemanche, Colin and Elliot Taoultsides.

Visitation 3-7 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Rd, Park Ridge. www.rsfhi.com

Funeral Service at 10 AM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in memory of Mary be made to .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now