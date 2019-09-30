|
Mary L. McManus
Park Ridge - Mary L. McManus (nee Chandler) 92, of Park Ridge, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born in Hempstead Gardens, NY to the late Walter and Magdaline Chandler. Before retiring, Mary was an administrative assistant for Lehn & Fink in Montvale, NJ. Beloved wife of the late George P. McManus. Loving sister of the late Walter Chandler Jr. Devoted mother of Russell McManus (wife Ann) and Kathleen Mack (husband Robert). Loving Grandmother of Melissa Bourke, Amanda Courtemanche, Heather Taoultsides, Erin Graves, Sean Mack and Connor Mack. Great grandmother of Sydney Courtemanche, Colin and Elliot Taoultsides.
Visitation 3-7 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Rd, Park Ridge. www.rsfhi.com
Funeral Service at 10 AM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in memory of Mary be made to .