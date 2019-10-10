|
Mary L. Skwirut
Cedar Grove - Mary L. Skwirut (Kramer), 70, formerly of Cedar Grove, NJ, passed away on May 3, 2019. Born August 8, 1948, Mary was the daughter of the late Adrian and Dorothy Kramer of Holland, MI. She is survived by her loving son Brian Skwirut (Michele) and grandchildren Gavin and Alek of Latrobe, PA; sister-in-law Linda Bodden (Jim) of Bloomfield, NJ; sister-in-law Diane Waechter (Bill) of Belleville, NJ; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Skwirut.
Mary adored children and was the loving nanny for several families over the years, both in Cedar Grove and in Bluffton, SC. She and Ed were founding members of Sea Island Chapel Church in Hilton Head, SC, where they played an integral role in the purchase and renovation of the church facility.
A memorial luncheon will take place at Lassoni Restaurant in North Arlington on Saturday, October 12, at 12:00pm. Please notify the family if you would like to attend. The family requests donations in her memory be sent to Sea Island Chapel, P.O. Box 21838, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925. Islandfuneralhome.com.