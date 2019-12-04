|
|
Mary L. Wrice
Paterson - Mary L. Wrice (Grady), age 88, of Paterson, departed this life on November 29, 2019.
She was born in Williamston, NC, and later relocated to Paterson, NJ where she attended P.S. # 6 and Eastside H.S. She was employed at Bergen Regional Hospital and retired after 25 years. Mary was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church, Paterson. She was the Matriarch and center of the Grady and Wrice Families.
Mary was predeceased by her father, Willie Rudolph Grady, mother Willie Ann Grady, brothers Leslie Charles Grady, Harvey Grady, Allen Grady and Cullen Grady. She leaves precious memories to her sons William Wrice, Eric Wrice (Kathy), Jeffrey Wrice and Vincent Wrice (Vicki), grandchildren, Michelle Horton, Erica Wrice and Ezra Wrice, great grandsons, Matthew Horton and Garrison Makhi Falls, a cousin, Michele Pittman and best friend Hattie Williams. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, and church family.
Service Friday, December 6th 6PM at Calvary Baptist Church, 575 East 18th Street, Paterson.Visitation 5-6PM braggfuneralhome.com