Mary Lou (Gannitello) Conley



Butler - Mary Lou (Gannitello) Conley, 77, of Butler NJ (originally from Paterson, NJ), passed away on April 26, 2020, after a prolonged illness with Parkinson's Disease. In her youth, Mary Lou was very active in Girl Scouts, cheerleading, student council, and her church. She had an early passion for singing and dancing and enjoyed the neighborhood CYO socials. She was named "Most School Spirited", Eastside High, Paterson, NJ, Class of 1959. Mary Lou married the love of her life, Francis Conley III of Paterson, in 1963. They moved to Butler in 1972 where Mary Lou devoted herself to raising their four children. She worked as a teacher's aide in the Butler Public School District for 25 years. She served as a Girl Scouts leader, a Eucharistic Minister for St. Anthony's Church, and as Butler PTA President for several years, earning a lifetime PTA membership award. In her 37 years as a resident of Butler, Mary Lou created many special friendships with her "Butler Girls." They enjoyed bowling at Butler Bowl, sunbathing at Stony Brook, competing in their monthly Scrabble Club, and gathering at Mary Lou's Carey Ave home for her annual Christmas party. Mary Lou is survived by her four children and their spouses: Deborah and Scott Ennis, Dawn and Christopher Noble, Carol Ann and Kevin Betts, Francis and Deborah Conley IV, and by her eight grandchildren: Meaghan, Nicole, Karli, Jake, Tessa, Francis V, Riley, and Brynn. She shared a lifetime of memories with her siblings and their spouses: Beatrice and Maurice (d) DeGrassie, Damon and Carmine Gannitello, Sandra (d) and Hugh (d) Whittemore, Patricia Loffredo, Suzanne Barczak (d), Janice and Courtney Dicely. Terry and Thomas (d) McLaren, Carol (d) and Myron (d) Lipnik. For those who would like to pay their respects, there will be an opportunity to do so on the morning of Saturday, May 16th in Butler, NJ. Please contact Mary Lou's son at FrankConley4@Gmail.com for more information.









