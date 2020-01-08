Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Mary Lou (Aragona) Cornet

Mary Lou (Aragona) Cornet Obituary
Mary Lou (Aragona) Cornet

Closter - Mary Lou (Aragona) Cornet, 79, formerly of Closter, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, December 29th, 2019 at her home in Middlesex. Born in New York, she is the daughter of the late Marion and Stanley Aragona.

Mary Lou graduated from Dwight School for Girls in 1957, and received an Associates Degree from Green Mountain College in 1959. Mary Lou was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother whose family always came first. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Jacques Cornet, 3 children, Jacques Cornet Jr and wife Jill of New York City, Peter Cornet and wife Sue of Bridgewater, and Anne Cornet and wife Rose Labriola of North Carolina, Grandchildren, Nicole, Olivia, Julie, Katie, Abby, Sarah and Sophie and her sister Joan Duncan and husband Jock of Florida.

All services were handled by Sheenan Funeral Home, Dunellen, NJ.

www.sheenanfh.com
