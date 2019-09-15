|
|
Mary Louise Cahill Stoudenmire
Poway, CA - Mary Louise Cahill Stoudenmire of Poway California died Monday June 17th surrounded by her family. Mary Lou, or as friends close to her called her "Mig," was born in Ridgewood NJ on September 15 1948 and graduated from Ridgewood HS. She was the oldest of 6 kids.
Mary Lou is survived by her second husband of 40 years William Stoudenmire, sons Jamie and Billy Fogel and Kevin Stoudenmire, their wives and multiple grandchildren. Mary Lou will be remembered for her many passions in the kitchen as a fantastic baker and great cook. She was very creative and artistic. She also had a love of gardening. Mom was never afraid to get dirty in the kitchen or in the yard tending to her garden and watching the hummingbirds. Mom called them her "Hummers." She enjoyed making holiday ornaments as well as ornate candles. In her healthier times she enjoyed sharing these activities with all in her family.
Mom had a beauty that everyone appreciated. She had an infectious laugh that was uniquely her own. We will miss hearing the laughter and seeing that wonderful smile.
A celebration of life is TBD. Until then - we will miss you Lou.