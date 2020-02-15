|
Mary Louise Edelmann
Williamsburg, VA - Mary Lou Edelmann of River Vale, NJ and Virginia died at the age of 82 on January 30th, 2020.
Mary Lou was born to the late Fred and Mildred Wenz in Brooklyn, NY. She married Julius Edelmann with whom she raised 3 children between New Orleans, LA and NJ. She is also predeceased by Julie and her beloved grandson Billy. Survivors include her children, Elizabeth (Gerry), Bill (Ida), and J.J. (Shannon); her beloved granddaughters Nicole, Alyssa, Sabrina, Annabelle, and Jessica, and her great-grandson, George. She loved and was loved by her parents, her children, her six siblings and their children. She always loved her nieces, nephews and friends of her children, many of whom "adopted" her over the years.
She had an infectious smile, and bubbly personality. Her passing did not go unnoticed, her life made an impact upon the world through her works and deeds. She was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend. You are with God and some of them now, in his loving arms, smiling down upon us. God Bless You.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am Saturday Feb. 22nd at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 668 Ridgewood Rd., Washington Twp. NJ 07676.