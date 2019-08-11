Services
Saddle River - Mary Louise Gately, nee Spurlock, age 98, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, July 19, 2019. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Mary Louise recently moved to New Jersey to be near family. Mary Louise was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Michael Gately, Jr; her sister, Mildred Pipkin; and her brothers, Stuart Spurlock and Dave Spurlock. She is survived by her devoted children, James Michael Gately III, his wife Gale, Ann Kathleen "Kathy" Weigle, Susan D. Wilhoit, and her husband Zack; her grandchildren, Sarah Blood, her husband Brian, Rachel Tague, her husband Daniel, and Jessica Wilhoit; and her great-grandchildren, Rylee and Connor Tague. Mary Louise graduated from Oklahoma A&M in Stillwater, OK in 1942. After graduation, she moved to Tulsa, where she worked for Stanolind Oil Company. She volunteered at the USO in Tulsa, where she met her husband, Jim Gately, who was serving in the US Army. Mary Louise was a member of P.E.O., a philanthropic educational organization, for 75 years. She enjoyed moving across the country and to London, England, following her husband's career. A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 155 Linwood Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to P.E.O. Checks should be made payable to the P.E.O. Foundation and sent to the P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (www.vpfh.com).
