Toms River - Mary Rock, 89, of Toms River, NJ passed away November 27, 2019.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Fred; brothers Clarence, Richy, George, Alby, Kenny and brother-in-law Warren; sister Emily and sisters-in-law Joan, Betsy and Patsy.

Mary is survived by her children Kevin and wife Joy; Brian and wife Jill; Diane Silverstein and husband Michael and Kristine Jones and husband George; thirteen grandchildren and a brother Bobby, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Bobbie and Vic Rickard, sister-in-law Mary Rock and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Faith Community UMC, 526 Atlantic Blvd, Bayville, NJ at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary Rock to Faith Community UMC, or to meridianhealth.com/GIVE.
