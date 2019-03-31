|
|
Mary Louise Lauricella
Englewood Cliffs - LAURICELLA, Mary Louise, 90, of Englewood Cliffs, NJ passed away on March 28, 2019 in Englewood, NJ. Mary was born on January 30, 1929 in Abbeville, South Carolina. She attended Erskine College in Due West, South Carolina where she received a B.S. in Chemistry and where she met her husband, John P. Lauricella, M.D., of Fairview, NJ. Mary worked as a Chemist for DuPont and moved North which would be her home for the rest of her life. She was a dedicated wife to John and a wonderful mother to her six daughters. Mary was a passionate fan of Duke Basketball. Beloved wife of the late John P. Lauricella, M.D. (1990). Cherished mother to Mary Lou Lauricella and her husband Patrick Delbray, Melissa Lauricella, Amanda DeBellis and her husband Robert, Sally Jones and her husband Steven, Roseann DiRusso and her husband Gregory and to Jennifer Lauricella and her husband Charles Chichester. Devoted grandmother to Valerie Kriger and her husband Brian, Desiree Hoelzle and her husband Patrick, Benjamin Jones and his wife Lauren, Samantha Jones, Vincent DeBellis, Tony DeBellis, Isabella Monaco, Giovanni DiRusso, Joseph DiRusso and to Gabriella DiRusso. Loving great grandmother to Cecelia, Leo, Faelan, Coraline and to Annalise. Dear sister to Frances Thomas. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, NJ on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 9am thence to St. Cecelia R.C. Church in Englewood where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, NJ. The family will receive their friends for visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5-9pm. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations to be made, in Mary's memory, to womenheart.org To leave an online condolence or for additional information please visit www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com