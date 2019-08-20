|
Mary Lu Zahariou
Bogota - Mary Lu Zahariou 66 of Bogota passed away on August 18, 2019. She was an office manager for SNS Architects & Engineers, Montvale. Beloved wife of James. Loving sister of Pam Walter and Chris Muentener and his wife Susan. Dear aunt of Christian, Amy, Alex, Christopher, Dana and Jesse. Funeral service at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, Thursday morning at 10:30. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, Visiting Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Memorial contributions to Tomorrows Children's Fund tcfkid.org or Focas, 201-943-4019 would appreciated.