Mary M. Collins
Mary M. Collins

Ridgefield Park - Mary M. Collins, (nee Sankavitch), age 83 of Ridgefield Park, NJ, was called to heaven on May 8th, 2020.

She was born in 1936 in Brooklyn, NY and grew up on a farm in Arkville, NY.

After graduating beauty school she worked as a beautician at Mathews in Cliffside Park, NJ. After marrying and having her children she and her husband moved to Ridgefield Park, NJ where she resided until her death. She worked at S. Goldberg slipper factory formerly in Hackensack, NJ for over 20 years.

She loved gardening and sewing and was always known as a soft spoken, sweet, generous, caring person. She was a loving mother, wife and aunt.

She is predeceased by her husband, John (Jack) G. Collins and her son John W. Collins.

She is survived by her daughter Joan M. Collins, sisters Barbara Palmer and Adeline Dimmick and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements will be handled by Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home. She was buried next to her husband at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ on May 15th 2020.

Since there can be no funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions, a service may be held at a later date.

Mary spent many weeks in several hospitals fighting the Covid-19 virus. If you would like to make a donation to the family to help cover her many hospital bills it would be greatly appreciated. You can do so by sending any donations to her family via her GoFund Me page at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/covid19-medical-bills-for-mary-m-collins?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
